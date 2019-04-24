Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith L. 'Judy' Vidrine. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 865 Hatchell Lane Denham Springs , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 865 Hatchell Lane Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Therefore don't worry about tomorrow, because tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of it's own." Matthew 6:34. Judy Vidrine, born in Baton Rouge on November 18, 1959, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the age of 59. She was a cosmetologist for more than 30 years, and was a longtime receptionist at Ready Portion and DJay's School of Beauty. She died from cancer, after a courageous five year battle. She kept a positive spirit, and her fight with the disease never kept her from spending time with her nieces and nephews, whom she loved as she would her own children. She loved to fish and enjoyed LSU football and the Saints. A favorite pastime was being outdoors working in her yard. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Fr. Frank Uter. Her family was very important to her and they supported her in times of need. Judy is survived by her brother, Tony J. Vidrine of Denham Springs; sister, Diana V. Bell and husband LeRoy of Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Margaret Noto Vidrine and Martin Luther Vidrine, Sr.; 2 brothers: Martin Vidrine, Jr. "Bubba" and Robert A. Vidrine "Bobby"; and sister, Melissa Vidrine Parent. Special thanks to Jordan and Macey for the love, support and care during the last year of her life. Special thanks to Dr. Christopher McCanless and Dr. David Hanson and their staffs, Pinnacle Hospice, as well as the staff and caregivers at The Crossing for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judy's memory to .

