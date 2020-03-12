Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Lacobee Scimeca, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 10, 2020, at the age of 69 after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by family and friends in death. She taught for 30 years in the Ascension Parish Public School System. She was nominated for teacher of the year by Galvez Primary. She was a devout Catholic. Within St. Thomas More Parish, she participated in the ministry of adoration, Eucharistic minister and attended bible studies. After retirement she enjoyed serving as a pink lady at Woman's Hospital and spending time with her grandchildren, known to them as "Gram". She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Buna Lacobee of Shreveport. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Joseph Scimeca; her 3 daughters, Anne Orillion (Matthew), Kara Miller (Joe), and Beth Buuck (Myles); her 8 grandchildren, Isaac , Adelaide, Jude, Cecilia, Clare, Luke, Cole and Sophie; and her sister, Jean Lacobee. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday, March 14th from 9 am to 11 am with mass following at 11 am. The burial will follow the mass at Greenoaks. Bishop Robert Muench will be the main celebrant and Father Greg Daigle will deliver the homily. In addition to her 3 sons-in-law, other pall bearers include Howard States, Donald Songy, Bill MacNaughton, Bill Hanley and Johnny Thurmond. Judith Lacobee Scimeca, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 10, 2020, at the age of 69 after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by family and friends in death. She taught for 30 years in the Ascension Parish Public School System. She was nominated for teacher of the year by Galvez Primary. She was a devout Catholic. Within St. Thomas More Parish, she participated in the ministry of adoration, Eucharistic minister and attended bible studies. After retirement she enjoyed serving as a pink lady at Woman's Hospital and spending time with her grandchildren, known to them as "Gram". She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Buna Lacobee of Shreveport. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Joseph Scimeca; her 3 daughters, Anne Orillion (Matthew), Kara Miller (Joe), and Beth Buuck (Myles); her 8 grandchildren, Isaac , Adelaide, Jude, Cecilia, Clare, Luke, Cole and Sophie; and her sister, Jean Lacobee. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Saturday, March 14th from 9 am to 11 am with mass following at 11 am. The burial will follow the mass at Greenoaks. Bishop Robert Muench will be the main celebrant and Father Greg Daigle will deliver the homily. In addition to her 3 sons-in-law, other pall bearers include Howard States, Donald Songy, Bill MacNaughton, Bill Hanley and Johnny Thurmond. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close