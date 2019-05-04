Judith Lawson "Judy" Cashion (1939 - 2019)
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-8463
Judith Lawson "Judy" Cashion, age 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Nottingham Regional Rehabilitation Center in Baton Rouge, LA at 10:51 a.m. A resident of Baton Rouge, LA and native of Virginia, MN. She was a retired medical records administrator. Survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dale R. and Susan Lawson, and Allan J. and Veronica Lawson; and their father, James B. Lawson and his wife, Nancy; and five grandchildren, Danae Boyko and husband, Chris, Noah, Eden, Cameron, and Caleb Lawson. Preceded in death by her husband, Doug Cashion; and parents, Chester "Chet" and Martina Jensen. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 5, 2019
