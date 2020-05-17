Judith Lynn Exner Parker
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Lynn Exner Parker passed away with her daughter by her side on Friday, May 15, 2020. Judi was born June 8, 1940 in Denver City, Texas. She was a nationally recognized artist with the American Watercolor Society and loved sharing her art with everyone. She is survived by her daughter, Kari Lynn Walters (Denham Springs, LA), grandchildren Kristalynn Whittaker and husband Brandon (Houston, TX), Kole Kindschuh and wife Nicole (Denham Springs), great grandchildren Kadence Douna Kindschuh and Madalynn Marie Whittaker, brother and sister-n-law, Jerry and Patti Exner, aunt and uncle, Patty and Dave Jackson, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Anthony "John" Parker, a son, Kimberly Dayle Walters, and her parents, Benjamin and Lorraine Exner, and a brother, James Exner. Special thanks to Barbara Ogden, Loretta Smiley, Stephanie Bacot, Susan Trahan, and Kat Blanchard for helping with her care over the years. You were not only wonderful caregivers, but also special friends. Thank you to Jordan Darensbourg, and the wonderful administration, nurses, CNAs and Therapy Group at Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs. She was so loved and really enjoyed her time there. Special thanks to the Golden Age Therapy Group for keeping her painting. You all made her life so good this past year. Private family service will be handled by Seale Funeral Home. If you knew Judi, you knew she loved her cats, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her memory to Cat Haven, 11130 N. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved