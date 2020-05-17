Judith Lynn Exner Parker passed away with her daughter by her side on Friday, May 15, 2020. Judi was born June 8, 1940 in Denver City, Texas. She was a nationally recognized artist with the American Watercolor Society and loved sharing her art with everyone. She is survived by her daughter, Kari Lynn Walters (Denham Springs, LA), grandchildren Kristalynn Whittaker and husband Brandon (Houston, TX), Kole Kindschuh and wife Nicole (Denham Springs), great grandchildren Kadence Douna Kindschuh and Madalynn Marie Whittaker, brother and sister-n-law, Jerry and Patti Exner, aunt and uncle, Patty and Dave Jackson, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Anthony "John" Parker, a son, Kimberly Dayle Walters, and her parents, Benjamin and Lorraine Exner, and a brother, James Exner. Special thanks to Barbara Ogden, Loretta Smiley, Stephanie Bacot, Susan Trahan, and Kat Blanchard for helping with her care over the years. You were not only wonderful caregivers, but also special friends. Thank you to Jordan Darensbourg, and the wonderful administration, nurses, CNAs and Therapy Group at Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs. She was so loved and really enjoyed her time there. Special thanks to the Golden Age Therapy Group for keeping her painting. You all made her life so good this past year. Private family service will be handled by Seale Funeral Home. If you knew Judi, you knew she loved her cats, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her memory to Cat Haven, 11130 N. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

