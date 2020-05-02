Judith Millican Patriquin
Judith Millican Patriquin, 72, a former resident of Greenwell Springs, LA died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Hot Springs, AR. "Judy" passed away due to stroke complications, her loving husband, and her daughter were by her side. Judy was a resident fo Hot Springs Village, AR. She was a graduate of Pride High School and graduated University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She worked at Exxon Mobil chemical refinery for thirty nine year years. In her youth she enjoyed showing cows winning many awards. As an adult she enjoyed music, hockey, and sewed beautiful quilts. Judy is survived by her husband of 39 years, William Patriquin; one daughter Karen M. Guest and her husband Dustin of Frankfort, IL; and one son, Steven Patriquin of Metairie, LA; one brother, Frank Millican of Zachary, LA; and two sisters, Rita Millican of Covington, LA; and Janelle Treaccar of Lakeway, TX. She is proceeded in death by her grandson, William Tucker Guest and her parents Thomas and Bernadette Millican. She will missed by many family members and friends. A private burial ceremony was held on April 28 at the Tucker Millican cemetery in Zachary, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support the William Tucker Guest Fund at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/JPatriquin. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
