Judith Strode Chadwick passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the age of 72. She was born on Monday, September 15, 1947 in Amite, Louisiana to the late Claribel and Charles Strode. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Judith is survived by her husband, James Chadwick; sons, Kevin Chadwick and Brian Chadwick and daughter-in-law, Jill; grandchildren, Cameron and Myles Chadwick; sisters, Gloria Jones, Marie Russell, Patty Raborn (James), Brenda Tucker (Johnny), and Kathy Lawrence (Dean); and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Judith was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Gordon Jones and Don Russell; father- and mother-in-law, Arvil and Josie Chadwick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, beginning at 9:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Joiner Cemetery, Loranger, Louisiana. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020