On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Judith "Judy" Vidrine Thomason, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 76. Judy was born on February 16, 1943, in Washington, LA to Kirt and Luna Vidrine. She graduated from Washington High School in 1961 before moving to Baton Rouge in 1965 where she lived for the remainder of her life. She began working at Monterey Pipeline Company in 1976 where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Jim Thomason. The two were married in 1978, merging their two families together as one. Spending time with her grandchildren and now great-grandchildren was the joy of her life. If she could help it, she never missed a baseball game, basketball game, or school function. Gram, as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, family, and friends alike, radiated a spirit that was warm and inviting. She loved watching her LSU Tigers, and everyone knew exactly what she was doing every Saturday night in the fall. Among her favorite places to spend her time was on her back porch where she could look out at her beautiful flowers and plants that she had cultivated over the years. In addition, she was very active and generous with her time at St. Patrick's Catholic Church where she was a loyal parishioner for nearly 40 years. An avid cook, she loved to gather family and friends over for Sunday lunches regularly to share in each other's company. Gram was our matriarch and our rock. She was unfailingly kind and extraordinarily selfless, always thinking of others first even in the face of immense adversity. To know her was to know love and generosity. The Tigers may have lost their biggest fan, and we have lost our most beloved angel. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Thomason; daughter, Pam Adams; and brother, Earl Vidrine. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughters, Kim (Steve) Martinez and Kelly (Mark) Schexnaildre; step-children, Ginger Spence, Jimmy (Norma) Thomason, and Randy (Elizabeth) Thomason; siblings, Pat (Trudy) Vidrine, Ronnie (Theresa) Vidrine, Sally (Billy) Stears, and Terry (Tammy) Vidrine; grandchildren, Jennifer Adams, Jason (Amanda) Adams, Amy Spence, Raechel (Jordan) Brice, Blake (Chelsie) Martinez, Bailee Martinez, Ryan and Jake Schexnaildre, Isabel and James Thomason; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Evan Adams, and Austin Brice; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staffs at Baton Rouge General Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans for their compassionate care throughout the years. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on 12424 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70810, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:00 until a Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00. Interment will follow at Resthaven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019