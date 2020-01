Judy A. Savoy, age 69, went home in the arms of Jesus on January 9, 2020. She was a native of Natchez, MS and a resident of St. Amant. Mrs. Savoy loved life and knew how to have fun. She was also a faithful and devout member of her church. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020, 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Mass following at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the church mausoleum. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Carl H. Savoy; daughter, Carrie Roux; sons, Michael Pailette, Ryan Pailette; grandchildren, Ashlyn Roux, Chandler Roux; sister, Sherry Waguespack and husband Joel; brothers, Jerril Pailette and wife Dianne, Larry Pailette and wife Kathy and brother-in-law, Dale Briscoe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Pailette, Sr. and Frances Curry Pailette; sister, Debra Briscoe and brothers, Frank Pailette, Jr. and Johnny Pailette. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales ( www.oursofh.com ) is in charge of arrangements.