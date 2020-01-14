Judy A. Savoy

Obituary
Judy A. Savoy, age 69, went home in the arms of Jesus on January 9, 2020. She was a native of Natchez, MS and a resident of St. Amant. Mrs. Savoy loved life and knew how to have fun. She was also a faithful and devout member of her church. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020, 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Mass following at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the church mausoleum. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Carl H. Savoy; daughter, Carrie Roux; sons, Michael Pailette, Ryan Pailette; grandchildren, Ashlyn Roux, Chandler Roux; sister, Sherry Waguespack and husband Joel; brothers, Jerril Pailette and wife Dianne, Larry Pailette and wife Kathy and brother-in-law, Dale Briscoe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Pailette, Sr. and Frances Curry Pailette; sister, Debra Briscoe and brothers, Frank Pailette, Jr. and Johnny Pailette. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020
