A devoted mother, Judy Ann Forbes, 54, of Watson, LA, died July 3, 2019, at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge following a long battle with cancer. She is survived by son, Joshua Forbes, and beloved dog, Cooper; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie F. and Charles Williamson Jr., of Watson, LA, sister, Sharan Williams of Sac City, IA, brother, Kenneth Williams of Phoenix, AZ, nieces, LeAnn W. Miller (Rebecca Sherman), Krystal Williamson, Amber Williamson, and Hannah Williamson (Donald Howze), all of Watson, LA, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ann Forbes; brothers, Rodney Forbes and Donald Forbes; and sisters, Darlene Williams and Rozanne W. Fritz. A memorial for friends and family will follow at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 8, 2019