Judy Ann Honore

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Ann Honore.
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
152 Highway 3050
Morganza, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
12812 Fordoche Road
Morganza, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judy Ann Honore, a native of New Roads and resident of Morganza, passed away Monday February 10, 2020 at Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 63. Visiting Friday February 21, 2020 at 152 Highway 3050 Morganza from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Religious Service Saturday February 22, 2020 11:00 am at Morning Star Baptist Church 12812 Fordoche Road Morganza, La. Interment in Six Ward Baptist Church Cemetery New Roads, La. She is survived by Three Daughters Evelyn ( Donald) Shana Honore, and Manda (Louis), Son Edward (Rose) Honore Jr., Two Sisters Benetta (Alfan) Dukes, Janice (Joseph) Leonard, Brother Edward (Beverly) Johnson, Nineteen Grandchildren, Ten Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.