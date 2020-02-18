Judy Ann Honore, a native of New Roads and resident of Morganza, passed away Monday February 10, 2020 at Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 63. Visiting Friday February 21, 2020 at 152 Highway 3050 Morganza from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Religious Service Saturday February 22, 2020 11:00 am at Morning Star Baptist Church 12812 Fordoche Road Morganza, La. Interment in Six Ward Baptist Church Cemetery New Roads, La. She is survived by Three Daughters Evelyn ( Donald) Shana Honore, and Manda (Louis), Son Edward (Rose) Honore Jr., Two Sisters Benetta (Alfan) Dukes, Janice (Joseph) Leonard, Brother Edward (Beverly) Johnson, Nineteen Grandchildren, Ten Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020