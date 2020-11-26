Judy Ann Perio Singer departed this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 65 and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church from 9:00 am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment in St. John Catholic Church Mausoleum. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA, (985) 447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.