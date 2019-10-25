Judy Anne Landry, 62, a resident of Pierre Part and native of Paincourtville, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Judy was a loving wife, sibling, aunt and friend. She was a devoted Catholic who cherished her faith. Judy was the most selfless person and always put others before herself. She was also known to many as "Nanny Judy." Judy is survived by her loving husband, Don Landry; three siblings, Dorraine Breaux, Marinda Castete and Julius Landry; two godchildren, Erin LeBlanc and Alexis Clifton and numerous nephews and nieces especially Millie and Candan Hebert. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ulysses and Roberta Landry and triplet, Julie LeBlanc. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 5:30 pm until 9:00 pm and will resume on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church in Plattenville from 8:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment to follow in the church Mausoleum.