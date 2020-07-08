Judy Antoinette Womack Holmes, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of North Richland Hills, TX, passed away on July 1, 2020, at the age of 73. Judy worked as an early elementary educator for 35 years teaching first and second grade in the Louisiana Public School system. She adored children and cherished her years as a teacher. She was a special person with a heart of gold and loved all who were in her presence. Everywhere Judy went, she met a friend. She often said in jest how she could talk to a wall. She was an avid coffee drinker and collector of porcelain dolls. She had an affinity of jewelry and antique furniture. She enjoyed watching old movies, traveling and delighted in the fact she had visited all 50 of the United States. She loved her sons fearlessly, and raised them alone for many years after their father passed. She was very proud of the men they became and the families they raised. She loved her son's spouses as true daughters and her six grandchildren with all her heart. Judy was happy in her last years to become a resident of Texas and be near her younger son's children. She is a breast cancer survivor of 14 years and was proud to be in such company. She is survived by two sons, Gary Landon Holmes, a Biology teacher, and wife, Christie Holmes; Greg Womack Holmes, a Nurse Anesthetist, and wife, Laurie Holmes; six grandchildren whom she loved endlessly; and numerous other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Gary Lee Holmes; and parents, Morris and Janelle Womack. A small family memorial and private funeral services will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.