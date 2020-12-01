1/1
Judy Bourque Peno
1941 - 2020
Judy Bourque Peno passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2020 surrounded by her husband and several of her children and grandchildren. She was born in 1941 and lived most of her 79 years on Black Bayou Road in Gonzales. She was a lifelong devout Catholic, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Gerald, and spending time with her family and friends. She spent her life caring for others; sharing Gods love with all who knew her. In her younger days she was a cheerleader and spend many hours helping out on her family's farm. Judy graduated from Gonzales High School where she made and kept several lifelong friends. She worked for a short time in the office at St. Theresa of Avila School until she met and married Gerald. They spent the next 57 years together raising children and welcoming grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Mark Catholic Church. Visitation will take place at the church from 8:30 am until Mass begins at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Cemetery in Gonzales. Mrs. Peno is survived by her husband, Gerald Peno; sons, Jeffrey Peno and Leah, Joel Peno and Manissa, Jason Peno and Trisha; and daughter, Jana Boogaerts and Josh; grandchildren, Kathryn, John, Zachary, Joshua, Nicholas, Camille, Grace, Gabrielle, Eugenie; great-grandchildren, Eva, Cecilia, Lily, Benjamin, Archer and sister, Elva Mae Johnson. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Julia and parents, Oneal Bourque and Eugenie Parent Bourque. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
DEC
3
Burial
Hope Haven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
December 1, 2020
Gerald and Family
Sending my condolences to the family from a classmate of 1961.
Glenda DeLaune Brignac
Classmate
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
