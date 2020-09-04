1/1
Judy Cancienne Fanguy
Judy Cancienne Fanguy passed away peacefully with her children by her side at her home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 76. She will be remembered for her strength, kindness and always laughing and smiling. She was a resident of Plaquemine and native of White Castle, LA. A memorial service will be held with family and friends. Judy is survived by her daughter, Jamie Fanguy Smith; son, Ryan Fanguy; sisters, Mona Cancienne and JoAnn Cancienne Richard and husband Carroll; niece, Wendi Richard Boone and husband Darren; and nephew, Kevin Richard and wife Angela. Preceded in death by her husband Jack Fanguy; parents, John and Vella Cressionnie Cancienne; and brother, Thomas Cancienne and wife Rita. She was one of Jehovah Witness for over 50 yrs. The day will come when we can welcome her back in full health in the resurrection when sickness and death will be no more. Rev. 21:3-4. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
1 entry
September 4, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
