"Judy" Gloria Catherine Dendinger Bruno, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born August 24, 1933 in New Orleans, LA (Irish Channel-Annunciation Square), she lived in Metairie, LA most of her life. Judy was the loving devoted wife to John V. Bruno, Sr. for 61 years whom she met in 1953 with cousin Helen on the President river boat where they would dance the night away. Wonderful dedicated mother of her precious sons, John V. Bruno Jr. (Barby), Charles V. Bruno and the late David G. Bruno (Patricia). She is survived by her brother, Anthony "Red" Dendinger. Loveable grandmother of Amanda Bruno Callahan (the late, Ian), John V. Bruno III (Rae), David Bruno Matherne (Jessica), Jeremy Bruno (Olivia). Great-grandmother of Aubrey, Owen, Cason and Chloe. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Dendinger and Margaret Mahoney "Denny" Dendinger; brother William "Dicky" Dendinger; nephew, Billy Dendinger and best friend, Mary Huff. A special thanks to her cousin, Helen for her loving care and support of Judy. Judy worked at Escalantes Cigar Factory for 9 years in the fifties. She was a homemaker. In the good ole days, she loved spending time with family crabbing at Katie's Cottage, first camp off the Lakefront airport. At the age of 84, she still enjoyed sitting on her front porch, riding in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Metairie Rd. and Mardi Gras Day Parade. Judy was a beautiful person and would do anything for anyone; it did not matter if you were family or a stranger. She was very forgiving and no one could do anything wrong in her eyes. Judy was full of life, love and personality. She truly lived her life with a servant's heart. She never wanted anything in return for her acts of kindness. The world would be a much better place with more Judy's in it! She always said, "Don't worry, be happy," happy days ahead. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, held in the chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until Mass. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum.

5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD

New Orleans , LA 70124

