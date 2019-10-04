Judy Johnson entered into eternal rest on September 29, 2019 at the age of 68. Survived by her daughter, Tiffany Harris; son, Byron Johnson; sisters, Catherine Buchanan, Mae Helen Kemp, Willean Conerly, Betty Urqhart and Joyce Crawford; grandchildren, Jeremiah Oehman, Drake Mendez-Johnson and Juan Rios, Jr. Preceded in death by her parents, Arcell and Gussie Conerly; brothers, Hosie Conerly, Andrew Conerly, Joseph Conerly and Roy Conerly; sister, Josie Bullock. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 8:00 am until religious service 10:00 am, Belfair Baptist Church, 4444 Fairfields Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor John Bennett, officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Church Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 4 to Oct. 12, 2019