Judy a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by her family at the age of 78. She was a retired nurse; a resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Private family burial will take place at a later date. She is survived by her daughters, Ronnie Kelly, Stacie Priester, Jean David, Jackie Priester and Darlene Daigre and husband John; sister, Ruthie Lively Dupont and husband David; numerous, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, August Sharski; grandson, Justin Hussey; niece, Trista Parro; parents, Captain John and Myrtle Marrionneaux Lively; sibling, Sue Lively Wakeling, Terri Lively Reynolds, Julie Lively Chaisson and John E. "Gee" Lively. Judy loved playing video poker, watching Jeopardy with her sisters and taking long rides. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019