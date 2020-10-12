1/1
Judy Lynn Woodward
Judy Lynn Woodward born in Baton Rouge, LA departed this life October 9, 2020 in Gulfport, MS at the age of 61. She leaves behind a loving family to mourn her passing. She is survived by her pride and joy, her daughter, Jessica Crowe (Matthew St. Germain); her grandson, Jackson; parents, Ed and Jean Gilliam; brothers, Ron (Suzie), Desmond, Richard, Keith, Ronald (Christine); sisters, Kathy (Steve) and Marsha; and Aunt Camille. She is preceded in death by her brother, David. Her outspoken honesty and kind spirit were endearing to all who knew her. Always the life of the party, she will be remembered for her sparkly attire and witty sense of humor. A private memorial will be held for family.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
