Judy McDonald Leach passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 72. She was a native of Doyle and a resident of Denham Springs. Visitation will be held at First Pentecostal Church in Denham Springs on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until religious services at 2:00 PM conducted by Pastor W.R. Johnson and Bro. Collin McClendon. Burial will be at Chambers Cemetery in Denham Springs. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gary Leach; daughters and sons-in-law, Belinda and John Minton, Tina and Johnny Gates and Deborah and Torey Sibley; son, Jonathan Leach; sisters, Daisy Lemoine, Anna Kuhn and Violet Ellis; brothers, Earl Ray, Bob and Buster McDonald; grandchildren, John Bailey and Alex Minton, Dale, Jared and Chris Crozier, Courtney Foster, Derrick and Nicholas Welch, Devin and Ashlynn Leach; 10 great-grandchildren. Judy loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She loved watering her flowers and the scent of a Circle E candle burning in her living room. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her children. Preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Irene Tate McDonald; 5 brothers and a sister. Son and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Sons-in-law will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/judy-leach. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2020

