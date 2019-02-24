Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Judy Watts went to her heavenly home Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 73 years old and a resident of Colyell, La. Visitation will be at Colyell Baptist Church, 19524 Hwy 42, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5pm – 8pm and will resume on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9 am until funeral at 11am. Burial to follow at Colyell Community Cemetery. She is survived by daughters, Jerri Hardy (Dudley), Melissa Stafford (Billy) and Sylvia Sharp (Stanley); Sons, Billy Watts (Darla), Russell Watts (Gracie) and Richard Watts; Sister, Glenda Jackson (Dickie); Brother, Leaford Wayne O'Banion (Debra); grandchildren, Kaleb Hardy (Kyla), Brady Hardy (Shelby), Judy "Coon" Martin (Donnie), Julie Watts (Matthew), Megan Watts (Daniel), Brian Hardy, Billy Stafford (Amber), Desiree Ogle (Brian), Johnathan Watts (Lauren), Sarah Stafford (Christian), Samantha Watts, Victoria Franklin (Allen), Tricia Prosperie (Lucius), Scott Watts, Laurie Mae Hoover (Kyle), Robyn Jacob (Jason), Joshua Barrow, B.J. Sharp and Brian Sharp and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, J.W. "Dookie" Watts; Parents, Leaford and Clamie O'Banion; daughter, Sheila Barrow; granddaughter, Brandy Chapelle; great granddaughter, Lexis Martin; great grandson, Dax Franklin and daughter-in-law, Jessica Watts. Pallbearers are Johnathan Watts, Christian Stafford, Lil Billy Stafford, Brian Ogle, Matthew Watts and Daniel Watts. Honorary pallbearers are Brian Hardy, Kaleb Hardy and Brady Hardy. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683 www.churchfuneralservices.com. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

(225) 644-9683 Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019

