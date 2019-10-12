Judy Roberts, a native and resident of Walker, LA, passed away on October 9, 2019 at the age of 64. She is survived by her son, Johnny Colkmire, Jr. of Walker; sisters, Genice Walker of Walker, Tammy Anthony of Denham Springs, LA, Ruby Grantham and husband Skeeter Jones of Mississippi, brothers, Walter Grantham and wife Jewel of Watson, LA, Talmage Eugene Grantham and wife Dolly of Mississippi, and William Grantham of Mississippi; and niece, Amber Pittman and husband John of Denham Springs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewitt and Agnes Grantham; son, Michael Colkmire; and brother, Gary Grantham. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 4:00 p.m. until a funeral service at 7:00.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019