Judyet "Judy" Gray
Judyet "Judy" Gray departed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her residence in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 59 and a native of Paincourtville, LA. Visitation on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, 1104 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Pearly Gates Cemetery. Survived by 2 sons, Allen Williams, Jr. (Nikia) and Soloman Williams (Janet); 3 daughters, Nikole Washington (Ron), Shamika and Carlmeko Williams; 7 brothers, Raymond, Glynn (Mary), June (Mary), and Melvin (Erma) Tyler and Jason (Lynette), Patrick (Lillie Mae) and John, Jr. (Gloria) West; 1 sister, Lettlize Lewis (Clifford); a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis Gray; parents, Marjorie and John West, Sr.; 5 sisters, Anna Tyler, Shelia West, Marjorie Tyler, Holly White and Vergus Bailey. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA. 70346. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Salem Baptist Church
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Salem Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
October 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Elvis & Sherri Collins
Acquaintance
