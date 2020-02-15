Jules Arthur 'Chink' Rousseau was born June 13, 1924, in Bay St. Louis, MS and passed away February 14, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA at age 95. He was a graduate of Hanson High School in Franklin, LA after attending the "Old Back School" of St. Stanislaus College, Bay St. Louis, MS. He later enrolled at LSU on the GI Bill and graduated with his degree in petroleum geology. He was a longtime resident of Lafayette and spent his later years in Baton Rouge. Jules was actively involved in numerous charitable, education, and religious causes throughout his lifetime. He began his career in the gas and oil industry as a geologist and was employed at Pan American Oil Company, Standard Oil Company of Indiana, Indian Oil and Gas Company, and later became owner/operator of Rousseau Exploration Company. Jules was a Marine Corp veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater. He is survived by his children, Susan R. O'Connell, and husband Mark, Sally R. Ackal and husband Mitch, Jules "Jay" J. Rousseau and wife Kay, and James "Jim" J. Rousseau; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jules was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Rosemary Simoneaux Rousseau. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18th, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Baton Rouge, LA, from noon until Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm celebrated by Father Donald Blanchard. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge. The family would like to thank the staff of Southside Gardens Assisted Living and the staff of Hospice of Baton Rouge for their compassionate care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020