Our father and husband Jules "Butch" Borne Jr., a native of Paincourtville, LA and resident of Napoleonville, LA passed away surrounded by his loving family. Born July 28, 1940, he entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 79. A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Inc., Napoleonville, LA from 8:30 am until 10:15am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA at 10:30 am. The burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery, Napoleonville, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice Gregoire Borne; daughters, Donna Borne Henninger (Dennis), Pam Borne Adams (Michael); sons, Scott Borne (Mandy), Byron Borne (Rhea); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Pete Borne; and sister, Mercedes Borne Daigle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noelie and Jules Borne, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Marcia Landry Borne; sisters, Verna Borne Daigle, Marie Frioux, Agnes Coupel, Bessie Landry, Elsie Marroy, Rita Hotard, and Lillia Landry; brothers, Preston Borne, Mac Borne, Emile Borne, and Gerald Borne. Pallbearers will be Scott Borne, Byron Borne, Brandon Henninger, Dustin Henninger, Nicholas Borne, and Chance Borne Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.