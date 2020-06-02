Jules Borne Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jules's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our father and husband Jules "Butch" Borne Jr., a native of Paincourtville, LA and resident of Napoleonville, LA passed away surrounded by his loving family. Born July 28, 1940, he entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 79. A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Inc., Napoleonville, LA from 8:30 am until 10:15am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA at 10:30 am. The burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery, Napoleonville, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice Gregoire Borne; daughters, Donna Borne Henninger (Dennis), Pam Borne Adams (Michael); sons, Scott Borne (Mandy), Byron Borne (Rhea); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Pete Borne; and sister, Mercedes Borne Daigle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noelie and Jules Borne, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Marcia Landry Borne; sisters, Verna Borne Daigle, Marie Frioux, Agnes Coupel, Bessie Landry, Elsie Marroy, Rita Hotard, and Lillia Landry; brothers, Preston Borne, Mac Borne, Emile Borne, and Gerald Borne. Pallbearers will be Scott Borne, Byron Borne, Brandon Henninger, Dustin Henninger, Nicholas Borne, and Chance Borne Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
08:30 - 10:15 AM
Landry's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home
315 Franklin St
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-6535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved