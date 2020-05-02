Jules Gaynell Ashford
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith." Jules Gaynell Ashford, of Watson, La, age 78, went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020. Jules Gaynell graduated from Catholic High School, class of 1960. He served in the US Army. He is a retiree of Exxon Refinery as an instrument and analytical technician. He was also an instructor at ITI Technical College for 5 ½ years. Jules Gaynell was survived by his wife, Dorothy Jewette Ashford and celebrated 54 ½ years of marriage; three daughters and sons-in-laws, Sherri and Patrick Cook, Amanda and Bryan Maranto, and Julie and Chris Coon. Also, he is survived by his sister Helen Ashford Hurst and brother J.W. (Jay) Ashford. Jules Gaynell has six grandchildren, Matthew Cook, Nicole Cook, Steve Maranto, Emily Maranto, Meagan Roblin, Katelyn Roblin, step-grandson Ryan Coon and one great grandchild, Allie Schofield along with numerous nieces and nephews. At his passing he joins his parents, Julius Wilburn Ashford, Sr and Mary Eunice Ashford. If you knew him you would know he was a kind and gentle soul who loved God and his family passionately. A private family graveside service will be at Greenoaks Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Malcomb officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Hershel Dean, Dr. Helm, Dr. Patrick, Jason Hebert, P.A., the Baton Rouge General and their nurses and staff.

Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
Graveside service
Graveside service
Greenoaks Cemetery
Helen Hurst and all of the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all in the loss of your loved one.
Leota Doughty Ray
