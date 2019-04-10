Jules passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a retired Police Officer with the City of Plaquemine for 29 years and a US Marine Veteran; a resident of Brusly and native of Plaquemine, La. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Jules is survived by his wife of 53 years, Aline Hebert Thibodeaux; children, Jules Thibodeaux, Jr and wife Bonnie, Darrell Thibodeaux, Barry Thibodeaux and Sandy White; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Mary Edith; and brother, Charles Thibodeaux. Preceded by his parents, Charles and Mary Brown Thibodeaux; and great grandson, Connor Brown. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019