Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Jules "Coco" Marvin Comeaux, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the age of 86. He was a native of Brusly-Cutoff, LA and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge and Walker, LA. Marvin was the proud owner of Joor Rd. Exxon and Hooper Rd. Exxon. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time with his family. Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Sue Monson Comeaux; children, Marvin, Jr., Rhonda Henderson and husband, Michael, and Susie Miller; grandchildren, Michael Miller, Adam Comeaux, Candace Garretson, Jules Michael, Dawn and Nickie Henderson, and Stephen Miller; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bea Buras. Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Comeaux and Julia White Comeaux; daughters, Julia Mary Comeaux and Paula Lynn Comeaux; granddaughter, Taylor Paige Henderson; great-grandson, Paxton Lee Miller; sisters, Dimple Comeaux Spragio and Velsie Songy; and brothers, Charles, Merton, Lloyd, Donald, Myron "Mackie", Sr., Alden and Norman, Sr. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Visitation will resume at Greenoaks on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 10:00AM until the time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pall bearers will be his four grandsons along with his nephews, Norman Comeaux, Jr. and Mackie Comeaux, Jr. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019
