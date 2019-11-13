Funeral services will be held for Julia Ann Gautreau at Ourso Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019 with visitation taking place from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Julia passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was 82 years old. Julia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, watching LSU and Saints football and playing penny slots at the casino. At any given time, Julia could be spotted tirelessly raking her yard of dreaded leaves. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Gautreau and Todd Brignac; son, Blaine Gautreau and wife Angela; grandchildren, Cody Martin, Lindsey Kiernan and significant other Mary Beth, Blake Vicknair and wife Nikki, Bryce Vicknair and wife Riana, Allisa Bourgeois and husband Curt, Jenna Gautreau and significant other Jake; great-grandchildren, Carson, Kenleigh, Layla, Ema, Thomas and one on the way; sisters, Ethel Matherne and husband, Ron, Virley Lanoux; and former spouse, Eldon "Butch" Gautreau. She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Gautreau; parents, Leonce and Julia Villeneuve and nephew, Steven Lanoux. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019