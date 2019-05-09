Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Ann Rushing "MJ" LeJeune. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Ann "MJ" Rushing LeJeune, born in Savannah, GA on Oct. 12, 1938, child of Mobile, AL, and longtime resident of Baton Rouge returned to the Lord on May 8, 2019. She was a graduate of Bishop Toolen High school in Mobile, AL and of LSU. She was a former P.E. Teacher & the 1st high school volleyball coach at St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge. She was a former breeder and handler of poodles, member of Poodle Club of America, Creole Poodle Club of New Orleans and the Baton Rouge Kennel Club. In her later years she dedicated her time to volunteering with St George's nursing home ministry, the Embroidery Guild and taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Alfred LeJeune, her parents Lester Edward Rushing Sr. & Ollie Guillory Rushing and brother Lester Edward Rushing Jr of Mobile, AL. She is survived by her children, Leslie Ann Bradford, Julia Renee and her husband Jacques Stephen Pecquet of Baton Rouge, Gerard Matthew LeJeune of Atlanta, GA and Mark Andrew LeJeune of Baton Rouge. She was survived by her grandchildren; David Philo Bradford, Julie and her husband Michael Tullier, Jennifer Pecquet, Jacquelyn and her husband Drake Falcon and Elizabeth Faye Bradford of Baton Rouge; and Great-Grandchildren, Matthew & Madeleine Tullier and Luke Falcon of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at St George Catholic Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Covenant House of New Orleans or St. George Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at Julia Ann "MJ" Rushing LeJeune, born in Savannah, GA on Oct. 12, 1938, child of Mobile, AL, and longtime resident of Baton Rouge returned to the Lord on May 8, 2019. She was a graduate of Bishop Toolen High school in Mobile, AL and of LSU. She was a former P.E. Teacher & the 1st high school volleyball coach at St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge. She was a former breeder and handler of poodles, member of Poodle Club of America, Creole Poodle Club of New Orleans and the Baton Rouge Kennel Club. In her later years she dedicated her time to volunteering with St George's nursing home ministry, the Embroidery Guild and taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Alfred LeJeune, her parents Lester Edward Rushing Sr. & Ollie Guillory Rushing and brother Lester Edward Rushing Jr of Mobile, AL. She is survived by her children, Leslie Ann Bradford, Julia Renee and her husband Jacques Stephen Pecquet of Baton Rouge, Gerard Matthew LeJeune of Atlanta, GA and Mark Andrew LeJeune of Baton Rouge. She was survived by her grandchildren; David Philo Bradford, Julie and her husband Michael Tullier, Jennifer Pecquet, Jacquelyn and her husband Drake Falcon and Elizabeth Faye Bradford of Baton Rouge; and Great-Grandchildren, Matthew & Madeleine Tullier and Luke Falcon of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at St George Catholic Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Covenant House of New Orleans or St. George Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close