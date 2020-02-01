Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary 201 South Hydraulic Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-263-0244 Service 2:30 PM Mt. St. Mary Convent 3700 E. Lincoln Wichita , KS View Map Wake 6:30 PM Mt. St. Mary Convent 3700 E. Lincoln Wichita , KS View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Mt. St. Mary Convent 3700 E. Lincoln Wichita , KS View Map Memorial Mass 10:00 AM convent of the Sisters of St. Joseph 3134 Hundred Oaks Avenue Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sister Julia Ann Sheatzley, a Sister of St. Joseph for 61 years, died on January 17 at Mt. St. Mary Convent in Wichita, KS at age 81. Born in Cincinnati, OH, she was the youngest of six children of the late Howard A. and Ruth Dahlheimer Sheatzley. After graduating from McNicholas High School in Cincinnati, Sister Julia, affectionately called Julie, entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in New Orleans, pronouncing first vows in 1959 and final vows in 1964. With a B.A. degree in English from Our Lady of Cincinnati College she ministered for 16 years as a teacher and administrator in Catholic schools in Cincinnati. She then served in congregational leadership for 17 years, including six years as President of the Medaille Congregation. Later Sister Julia and her sister, Sister Patricia Ruth Sheatzley, moved to Clinton, LA and served in three church parishes in the area. She retired in Baton Rouge and moved to Wichita for health reasons in 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and a sister. She is survived by several nieces and a nephew. Interment took place in the convent cemetery in Wichita on January 21st. A memorial mass will be offered at the convent of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 3134 Hundred Oaks Avenue in Baton Rouge, on Saturday, February 22, at 10 am. Father Charles Landry will be the celebrant. Sister Julia Ann Sheatzley, a Sister of St. Joseph for 61 years, died on January 17 at Mt. St. Mary Convent in Wichita, KS at age 81. Born in Cincinnati, OH, she was the youngest of six children of the late Howard A. and Ruth Dahlheimer Sheatzley. After graduating from McNicholas High School in Cincinnati, Sister Julia, affectionately called Julie, entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in New Orleans, pronouncing first vows in 1959 and final vows in 1964. With a B.A. degree in English from Our Lady of Cincinnati College she ministered for 16 years as a teacher and administrator in Catholic schools in Cincinnati. She then served in congregational leadership for 17 years, including six years as President of the Medaille Congregation. Later Sister Julia and her sister, Sister Patricia Ruth Sheatzley, moved to Clinton, LA and served in three church parishes in the area. She retired in Baton Rouge and moved to Wichita for health reasons in 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and a sister. She is survived by several nieces and a nephew. Interment took place in the convent cemetery in Wichita on January 21st. A memorial mass will be offered at the convent of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 3134 Hundred Oaks Avenue in Baton Rouge, on Saturday, February 22, at 10 am. Father Charles Landry will be the celebrant. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close