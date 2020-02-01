Sister Julia Ann Sheatzley, a Sister of St. Joseph for 61 years, died on January 17 at Mt. St. Mary Convent in Wichita, KS at age 81. Born in Cincinnati, OH, she was the youngest of six children of the late Howard A. and Ruth Dahlheimer Sheatzley. After graduating from McNicholas High School in Cincinnati, Sister Julia, affectionately called Julie, entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in New Orleans, pronouncing first vows in 1959 and final vows in 1964. With a B.A. degree in English from Our Lady of Cincinnati College she ministered for 16 years as a teacher and administrator in Catholic schools in Cincinnati. She then served in congregational leadership for 17 years, including six years as President of the Medaille Congregation. Later Sister Julia and her sister, Sister Patricia Ruth Sheatzley, moved to Clinton, LA and served in three church parishes in the area. She retired in Baton Rouge and moved to Wichita for health reasons in 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and a sister. She is survived by several nieces and a nephew. Interment took place in the convent cemetery in Wichita on January 21st. A memorial mass will be offered at the convent of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 3134 Hundred Oaks Avenue in Baton Rouge, on Saturday, February 22, at 10 am. Father Charles Landry will be the celebrant.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020