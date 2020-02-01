Sister Julia Ann Sheatzley CSJ (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to all who loved Sister Julie. I..."
    - Desha Martin
  • "Well done, good and faithful servant. Well done. Godspeed..."
    - Harry Simpson
Service Information
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-263-0244
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
Mt. St. Mary Convent
3700 E. Lincoln
Wichita, KS
View Map
Wake
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:30 PM
Mt. St. Mary Convent
3700 E. Lincoln
Wichita, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Mt. St. Mary Convent
3700 E. Lincoln
Wichita, KS
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
convent of the Sisters of St. Joseph
3134 Hundred Oaks Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sister Julia Ann Sheatzley, a Sister of St. Joseph for 61 years, died on January 17 at Mt. St. Mary Convent in Wichita, KS at age 81. Born in Cincinnati, OH, she was the youngest of six children of the late Howard A. and Ruth Dahlheimer Sheatzley. After graduating from McNicholas High School in Cincinnati, Sister Julia, affectionately called Julie, entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in New Orleans, pronouncing first vows in 1959 and final vows in 1964. With a B.A. degree in English from Our Lady of Cincinnati College she ministered for 16 years as a teacher and administrator in Catholic schools in Cincinnati. She then served in congregational leadership for 17 years, including six years as President of the Medaille Congregation. Later Sister Julia and her sister, Sister Patricia Ruth Sheatzley, moved to Clinton, LA and served in three church parishes in the area. She retired in Baton Rouge and moved to Wichita for health reasons in 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and a sister. She is survived by several nieces and a nephew. Interment took place in the convent cemetery in Wichita on January 21st. A memorial mass will be offered at the convent of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 3134 Hundred Oaks Avenue in Baton Rouge, on Saturday, February 22, at 10 am. Father Charles Landry will be the celebrant.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 263-0244
funeral home direction icon