Julia Ann Van Doran Sitton
Julie Ann Van Doran Sitton, also known as Mom, G'ma, Grandma, Jewels, Sissy, Sunshine, Julie, Miss Julie, and Aunt Julie was welcomed home into Jesus' arms on August 11, 2020. She was a loving, encouraging and devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and best friend. She was born in 1938 in Amarillo, Texas, where she met and married J.D., her husband of 48 years. They raised their family in Texas and Oklahoma and moved to Baton Rouge 27 years ago. J.D. passed away in 2004. She then met Bob Gibson and enjoyed a sweet and fulfilling relationship with him until he passed away in 2017. Julie was a committed Christian who shared her gift of hospitality unselfishly and who always had an encouraging word to offer. Her work with Walk to Emmaus and with her church home group were especially important to her. Julie lived life fearlessly, loved deeply and accepted people as they are. She is survived by her sister Janette, sister-in-law Jan, daughters Patrice (Bart) and Vanessa, sons J.D. (Shaula) and Dutch (DeeAnn), grandchildren Ryan, Justin (Sarah), Kiley (Ami), Brandon, Jase, Zack (Samantha), Travis (Melissa), Tyler, Cade, Nicholas and Jacob, and great-granddaughters Kenlee, Parker, and Brooklyn. Mom's favorite scripture was Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know the plans I have for you" declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." She encouraged everyone she met to choose hope over fear and love over indifference. The family would like to thank her Luke 10:27 church family, her home group, her many amazing friends and neighbors and the family of Bob Gibson for the love, acceptance and support showered on Julie over the years. A private memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 31st at Julie's home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Please share your memories and sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 14 to Aug. 31, 2020.
