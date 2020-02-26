Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Julia Carolyn Guernsey Pitchford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Julia Guernsey Pitchford, associate professor of English at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, died Feb. 4, 2020, following a brief illness. She leaves behind her son, Christopher Eugene Shaw. Other surviving family include two siblings, Elizabeth Guernsey Jacobs (and Carl), of Leesburg, Virginia, and Ralph Stewart Guernsey, of Water Valley, Mississippi; nieces Katherine Elizabeth Jacobs, of Leesburg, Virginia, and Melissa Claire Guernsey Cooper, of Columbus, Mississippi, and nephews W. Carl Jacobs (and Joelle), of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nicholas Guernsey, of Atlanta, Georgia. Also stepchildren Leila R. Pitchford, of Baton Rouge, and Thomas Pitchford (and Heather Tisdale), of Carmarthen, Wales. Also surviving are eight great nieces and nephews. Preceding Julia in death were her husband, Roy Pitchford; her twin brother, Purser Eugene Guernsey; and her parents, Judge Carl Eugene Guernsey and Sue Stewart Dunning Guernsey of Jackson, Mississippi. Julia grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, where she graduated from Murrah High School. She attended college in Mississippi and received an M.F.A. in creative writing (1989) and a Ph.D. in English Literature (1996) from the University of Arkansas. While at Arkansas, she received awards for her creative and critical work, including two Lily Peter Fellowships for poetry, a Parler Randolph Fellowship for Work in Literary Studies, and a Hudson Dissertation Fellowship. Her poetry has appeared in a number of journals including The Poet, Piedmont Literary Review, Poet Lore, The Formalist, and Perspectives. She also published several scholarly articles, which later became chapters of a book. Julia's scholarship will be most remembered through her two books, "The Pulse of Praise: Form as a Second Self in the Poetry of George Herbert" (Newark: University of Delaware Press, 1999) and "Milton and Postmodern Popular Culture" (soon to be published by McFarland). She also published several scholarly articles, which later became chapters of a book. Julia's scholarship will be most remembered through her two books, "The Pulse of Praise: Form as a Second Self in the Poetry of George Herbert" (Newark: University of Delaware Press, 1999) and "Milton and Postmodern Popular Culture" (soon to be published by McFarland). A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The ULM Wesley Foundation, 112 Bayou Drive. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., and the service will be followed by a potluck lunch celebration of her life. Interment and burial rites will be held in a small family ceremony at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. 