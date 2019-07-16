Singer, painter, and music teacher, Julia Ashton passed away on July 13, 2019 at her home in Denham Springs. Born in 1944 to the family of an officer of the US Navy, she studied music education at George Peabody College in Nashville and sang professionally for productions in Nashville, Houston and Baton Rouge to critical acclaim. While raising her family, she introduced opera to schoolchildren across the Baton Rouge area through a program she designed. She taught music in the public schools in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her husband Tim Ashton, her son Michael and his wife Maria, her daughter Phoebe and her husband William, and eleven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Cdr. James C. Huddleston and his wife Evelyn, brother David, and sister Elaine Mustain. The funeral Mass will be held on July 20, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs at 1 o'clock, with visitation to begin at 10 o'clock. Interment will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Denham Springs.