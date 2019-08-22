Ms. Julia Mae Franklin, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away August 14, 2019 at the age of 59. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Antionette, Natasha and Charnese; sons, Christopher and Donald; sisters, Betty Scott, Tamika Epps Shropshire, Arlessa Epps; brothers, Arthur Franklin, Elia Epps and Felix Davis; twenty grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one godson, William Davis. Preceded in death are her parents, Ophelia Franklin and Roosevelt Epps, her grandmother, grandfather, and nephews. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA., on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11:00am until funeral service time of 1:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019