Julia Mae Franklin (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Interment
Following Services
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Obituary
Ms. Julia Mae Franklin, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away August 14, 2019 at the age of 59. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Antionette, Natasha and Charnese; sons, Christopher and Donald; sisters, Betty Scott, Tamika Epps Shropshire, Arlessa Epps; brothers, Arthur Franklin, Elia Epps and Felix Davis; twenty grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one godson, William Davis. Preceded in death are her parents, Ophelia Franklin and Roosevelt Epps, her grandmother, grandfather, and nephews. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA., on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11:00am until funeral service time of 1:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
