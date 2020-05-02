Julia Molnar Threeton passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, just several days shy of her 95th birthday. Julia was born on May 9, 1925. She was a resident of Albany. Julia is survived by her daughters, Judy McVea and husband Robert, Gerri Bonvillian and husband Kit; grandchildren, Bob McVea and wife Penny, Brad McVea and wife Sheri, and Chris Bonvillian and wife Hayley; great-grandchildren, Robie McVea, Megan Delaney and husband Sam, Jason McVea, Paige McVea, Drew Bonvillian, and Eli Bonvillian; great-great grandchildren, Aubrey McVea, Ben Delaney, and Luke Delaney. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Threeton; parents, Vendal and Anna Molnar; and siblings. Due to the current order by Gov. Edwards concerning Covid-19, the family is not able to invite the public to a visitation or funeral services as intended. A graveside service will be held at Springfield Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Lenox Church of God, 50 Church St., Lenox, GA 31637. Please visit www.thompsoncares.com to send the family online condolences and for more information.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 4, 2020.