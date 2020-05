Julia Molnar Threeton passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, just several days shy of her 95th birthday. Julia was born on May 9, 1925. She was a resident of Albany. Julia is survived by her daughters, Judy McVea and husband Robert, Gerri Bonvillian and husband Kit; grandchildren, Bob McVea and wife Penny, Brad McVea and wife Sheri, and Chris Bonvillian and wife Hayley; great-grandchildren, Robie McVea, Megan Delaney and husband Sam, Jason McVea, Paige McVea, Drew Bonvillian, and Eli Bonvillian; great-great grandchildren, Aubrey McVea, Ben Delaney, and Luke Delaney. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Threeton; parents, Vendal and Anna Molnar; and siblings. Due to the current order by Gov. Edwards concerning Covid-19, the family is not able to invite the public to a visitation or funeral services as intended. A graveside service will be held at Springfield Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Lenox Church of God, 50 Church St., Lenox, GA 31637. Please visit www.thompsoncares.com to send the family online condolences and for more information.