Service Information
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine , LA 70764
(225)-687-1850

Service
5:30 PM
Grace Memorial Park
Plaquemine , LA

Julia Ransonet Teems, a beautiful life that came to an end, a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. In our hearts, her memory will always be kept, of one we loved dearly, and will never forget. Ransonet entered this world on December 26, 1979 and was presented to her mother in a red Christmas stocking. She was taken from us on August 9, 2019 at the age of 39. She was a life-long resident of Plaquemine, La. Ransonet is survived by her four children whom she loved dearly, Julienne Michelle Vaughn, Addison Nicole Vaughn, Hunter Michael Vaughn, and Nathan Randolph Patterson. She is also survived by her mother, Claire Templet Whitaker; a brother, Mac Teems; aunts, Jane Templet and Ruth Rose Fumerola; along with numerous cousins, family members, and her godmother "Bunny" Jumonville. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Ruth Rose Wilbert Templet; maternal grandfather, Joseph Randolph Templet, Jr.; paternal grandfather, Daniel Roy Teems, Sr.; her step-father who raised her as his own, and whom she loved dearly, James W. "Jimmie" Whitaker; first cousin, Vennie Gasper Pizzolato; aunt, Susan Marie Templet; maternal great-grandmother, Ruth Rose Ransonet Wilbert; maternal great grandfather, John Arthur Wilbert; paternal great grandmother, Ruth Clara Louise Wilbert Templet; and paternal great grandfather, Joseph Randolph Templet, Sr. What we have lost, Heaven has gained.Our Ransonet was a loving, caring mother to her four children, a beautiful young woman, a talented photographer, and a loyal and honest friend. The family would like to thank Dr. James Grace, Chuckie Babin, Michelle Breaux, Jacob Wilbert, Kyler Joffrion, David and Jennifer Ishmael, Sheriff Brett Stassi, Deputy Monty Migliacio, Lt. Mark Jones (Louisiana State Police) Attorney Allen Myles and staff, Deputy Neila Heck, Deputy Chris Joffrion, Sgt. Ben Witt, and numerous other friends who have reached out with love and concern. A sunset service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The National Eczema Association 505 San Marin Drive # B 300 Novato, California 94945 1-800-818-7546 In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The National Eczema Association 505 San Marin Drive # B 300 Novato, California 94945 1-800-818-7546 nationaleczema.org , The Heart and Vascular Institute at Our Lady of the Lake 225-765-5951, 3100 Samford Ave Shreveport, La 71103 318-222-5704 donate.lovetherescue.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019

