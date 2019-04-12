Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Julia T. Holmes was born on January 12, 1929. Daughter of the late Josh and Piccola London Taylor. She was married to the late Porter Holmes, Sr. She went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of ninety (90), at "AMG: Specialty Hospital." She attended East Feliciana Industrial Training School and graduated in the class of 1948. Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9 am until Services at 11 am at Asbury United Methodist Church 9296 Beechgrove Rd. Clinton, LA 70722. She is survived by five children: Barbara Ann and Jean Nell Holmes, Myrtle (Mac Arthur) Andrews, Gregory (Mamie) Holmes, all of Clinton, LA and Porter, Jr. (Betty) Holmes of Baton Rouge, LA.; 16 Grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 15 great great grandchildren; 3 great great great grandchildren; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 225-683-5222.

11816 Jackson Street

Clinton , LA 70722

