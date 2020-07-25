1/1
Julianne Goldy Chambers
Julianne (Goldy) Chambers, 90, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her son, David Chambers, and his wife Jeanie; and her daughter, Karen Chambers Vornkahl, and her husband Mark. She was "Gran" to Brian, Jeffrey, and Christopher Chambers and to Michael Vornkahl and Jennifer Vornkahl Haddad, and "Great Gran" to Cami and Addi Chambers. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Roco, of Houston, TX; niece Linda Roco Taylor and her husband Mark Taylor; and nephew Craig Roco. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Thomas H. Chambers; and by her parents, Lena Rae and Russell Goldy. Julie lived a full life and stayed active in church everywhere she lived, a devoted Christian and powerful prayer partner. In her younger days, she played golf, enjoyed square dancing, and she loved genealogy and world travel. She was a great cook, and her home was always warm and welcoming. She continued to participate in activities and volunteer with organizations well into her eighties. She was upbeat and often said, "It is what it is." She was a wonderful mother and friend to many and will be sorely missed. Special thanks to the owners and sweet "helpers" at the Fidelis house on King Richard Drive and to Compassus Hospice for the great care. A private memorial service is planned at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Memorial service
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
