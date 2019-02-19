Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Julie Blanchard Acosta, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Napoleonville, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the BEST mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many. She loved all animals, especially cats. She was a loving caretaker who enjoyed spending her time with her grandkids and family. She was an amazing lady with a kind and gentle spirit who will be greatly missed. She is survived by two daughters, Sarah Acosta and Catherine Acosta; one son, Joseph J. Acosta III (Abby); two sisters, Donna Blanchard Landry (David) and Lauren Blanchard Johnson; one brother, Marvin Clay Blanchard (Lisa) and three grandchildren, Paxton, Benjamin and Sherry. She is preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Raymond Blanchard; her loving husband, Donald Neal Acosta and one sister, Connie Stropolo. A memorial will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am at St. Jules Catholic Church in Belle Rose. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Father Matthew Graham will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

