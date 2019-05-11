Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Julie Brown Harvey, 57 years old, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the morning of May 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on July 26, 1961, born to Melvil and Betty Taunton Brown, in Baton Rouge, LA. Julie loved fishing with her loved ones. She took pride in her yard as she worked with her flowers. She made crafts and enjoyed sewing making clothes and costumes for her family when needed. Julie could cook anything and was enjoyed by all of her family and friends. Julie is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Donald "Roy" Harvey; son, Ben Harvey and wife Emily; daughter, Amber Harvey Valentine and husband Clay; 2 grandchildren, Clay Valentine Jr. and Vincent Valentine; 2 brothers, Melvil "Jimmy" Brown Jr. and Gerald "Jerri" Brown; 2 sisters, Joy Brown Leggett and Linda "Jalynn"; Brown Carraway; half-sister, Gloria "Jeannie" Gragg; 3 stepsisters, Bonnie, Tammy, and Elizabeth; and a host of nieces and nephews. Julie is preceded in death by her father, Melvil James Brown; mother, Betty Taunton Westley; stepfather, Howard Telfair Westley; stepbrothers, Murphy and Lynn Westley, and her sister, June Marie Brown. Pallbearers will be Tim Williams, Ben Harvey, Clay Valentine, Herman "Scooter" Howard, Cody Carraway, and Thomas Harvey Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker LA, on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Alan Moak. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Memorial donations may be made to Team Gleason by visiting http://www.teamgleason.org/donate/.

