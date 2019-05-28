Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM McKneely Funeral Home Amite , LA View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM McKneely Funeral Home Amite , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Julie "JuJu" Venturella King passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 66. Julie was born on October 12, 1952 and was the oldest of six siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, August Venturella, Jr. and Joann W. Venturella. Loving wife of the late Daryl Loverde by first marriage and of the late Barney "Andy" King by second marriage. Julie was the devoted mother of Brent Loverde (Beth), and the late Lisa Jobe (Jamie). Loving step-mother of Andrew King (Donna) and Heather Holden (Jode). Grandmother of Ellie Loverde, Brandon King, Brandee McLennan (JT), Jake King, and Grayson, Gabrielle, and Kayli Holden. Sister of the late Michael Venturella, Stephen Venturella (Doreene), the late August Venturella III (Theresa), Renee Chrisman (Pete), and Joanne Venturella Morere. Proud Godmother of Bronson Nunez and Cade Morere. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, loving family members and dear friends. Julie will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her family, friends, St.Helena Parish Hospital family, and all those whose lives she touched. Relatives, friends and co-workers are invited to attend a memorial service in her honor to be held at McKneely Funeral Home in Amite on Saturday, June 1st. Visitation from 3 pm - 6 pm, with services starting at 6 pm. She will be laid to rest in a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Tangi Humane Society in memory of Julie. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 1, 2019

