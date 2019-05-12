Julius "J.C." Blahut, age 80, of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was born on Sunday, August 21, 1938, in New Orleans, Louisiana - son of Julius Alex and Mary Duczer Blahut. J.C. had a passion for growing strawberries and was extremely proud for winning the title of Grand Champion at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival 30+ years. He also enjoyed raising cattle, trapping, hunting and fishing gators. He especially loved spending time with his family - telling stories of his past. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Margaret Sanders Blahut, his daughter, Catherine Blahut, and his grandchildren, Angela and Joseph Timberlake. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Diane and Olivia Stewart, 6 great grandchildren, his sisters Judith Ann McIntyre and Mary Catherine Lumino, many nieces, nephews and close friends. J.C. was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Alex and Mary Duczer Blahut, his first wife, Doris Furca Blahut, his daughter, Linda Blahut, his sons, Charles and Jesse Blahut and his brother Donald Blahut, Sr. A visitation for J.C. will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 a.m. at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula. A Funeral Service celebrating his life will immediately follow, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will proceed at the Efferson Cemetery in Springfield. J.C.'s guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 14, 2019