Julius Collins, Sr., a retired Staff Sergeant in United States Air Force, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at VA North Texas Health Care System in Dallas Texas at the age of 73. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Laura Ann Fletcher Collins, son Justin (Lisa) Collins, two grandchildren Melloy and Carver Collins, and numerous other relatives and friends. Visiting Saturday, September 19, 2020 9:00 a.m. until religious service at 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Vacherie, 1244 Magnolia Heights Vacherie, La. 70090. Interment in Church Cemetery. Masks mandatory. Professional services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store