Julius "Carroll" Cotten, born November 21, 1940, went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2020 after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by son, Carroll "Kevin" Cotten and wife Wanda, daughters: Jolie Cotten LeBlanc and husband Brent, and Meghan Cotten Worthy. Grandchildren: Jacob Cotten and wife Kasey, Victoria Friedlander and husband James, Brennan LeBlanc and wife Madison, and Brianna LeBlanc. Great-granddaughters, Jacie and Jocelyn Cotten. Carroll was a graduate of Istrouma High School and Louisiana College where he earned a degree in Commercial Art with a minor in Music. He played the french horn in the orchestra and marching band. Carroll was a talented musician and artist. His career in the advertising and public relations industry spanned over 45 years. He enjoyed painting in his spare time, fishing, and golf but most of all, he enjoyed entertaining and spending time with his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 at River of Life Worship Center in Port Vincent. Carroll "Poppy" will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to COVID-19, the service will be appropriate to the CDC guidelines. A special thanks for the loving and care from the staff and caregivers at Our House of Respite over the last two years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association
or Gaitway Therapeutic Horsemanship. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services.