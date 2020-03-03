Julius Joseph "LaLa" Patterson Sr.

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary B.C.
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary B.C.
Obituary
Julius Joseph "LaLa" Patterson, Sr. entered into eternal rest at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was a 68 year old native of "Smith Street" in South Baton Rouge. Visitation at Shiloh Missionary B.C., Rev. Fred Smith, pastor, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am until service at noon conducted by Rev. Jennifer Jones; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Julius leaves to cherish his memory: a loving wife, Linda Patterson; one son, Julius Patrick Patterson (Jackie); two daughters, Kaprice Patterson (O'Neil) and Alexis Neely Patterson; Mother that reared him, Zavia P. Jones; six sisters, Gaynell (Willie) Richard, Gwen Jessup, Karen (Roosevelt) Gipson, Jennifer Jones, Paula (Charley) Collins, and Charmaine Jones; three brothers, Clarence (Brenda) Harris, Vernon Jones, and Carlton Trahan; mother-in-law, Ella Brooks; sister-in-law, Patricia Jarvis and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends left to mourn his passing. Julius is preceded in death by his mother and father; three brothers, Julian Patterson, Patrick Patterson, and Roger Hilliard; four sisters, Mildred Faulkner, Gloria Lee, Addie Lee, and Judy Taylor and a host of other family and friends. Arrangement entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020
