Julius Ladell Birch, a life-long resident of Kentwood departed for his heavenly home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence in St. Helena Parish at 82 years of age. Ladell graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. Upon graduation, he began his state employment career with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and retired from Louisiana Facility Planning and Control. He then continued his career as an Engineer Consultant on many state projects, his last being an Oversight Consultant on behalf of the Judges on the new courthouse in Downtown Baton Rouge. He was 72 years of age when he "deemed" himself unemployed. He continued to work just as diligently on his cattle farm until his death. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Gray Birch; his three daughters, Julia Birch Travis, Michelle Birch Fitzgerald and husband, Justin, and Resa Birch; seven grandchildren, Jansen Fitz and husband, Cragg, Garrett Fitzgerald and wife, Rachel, Brennan Lee and husband, Ethan, Sutton Travis and wife, Stephanie, Cullyn Breeland and husband, Andrew, Joshua Delee and wife, Madison, and Allie Delle; 12 great-grandchildren, Kenlea Wilkinson, Case and Kit Lee, Lola, Lyla, and Stoney Fitzgerald, Sadie, Sage, Slade, and Sophia Travis; one brother, Kenneth Birch and wife, Yvonne. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mabel Birch; brothers, Roy, Dewey, and Gerald "Buddy" Birch; and sisters, Maude Henderson, Lena Barnett, Jeanne Krebs, Joyce Watson, and Shirley Frazier. Visitation at New Zion Baptist Church, 3841 Hwy 38, Kentwood, LA, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Gibbie McMillan. Interment New Zion Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. Pallbearers will be Garrett Fitzgerald, Sutton Travis, Joshua Delee, Jeff Birch, Baxter Birch, Kyle Birch, Jerry Watson and Barry Birch. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.