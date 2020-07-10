Julius Patrick Fekete age 84, departed this life surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 9th 2020 at North Oaks Medical Center following a sudden illness. Mr. Fekete was a 1954 graduate of Albany High School and served in the United States Navy from 1954-1956 aboard the USS New Jersey and the USS Los Angeles. Following his naval service, Julius received both a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree plus 30 hours in Education from Southeastern Louisiana College. He began his teaching career in 1961 at French Settlement High School and continued at Nesom Middle School where he served as assistant principal. After retiring from teaching, he was employed by the Louisiana Dept. of Corrections in Angie, LA as a high school administrator in the rehabilitation school at Washington Parish Correctional Facility where he served for 20 years. Julius was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman with a keen interest in fishing. He also ran his family's small cattle farm and lovingly tended his home garden. Julius was born in Amherstdale, W. Virginia on January, 29, 1936, and resided in Tickfaw, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Theresa (Nagy) Fekete who emigrated to the U.S. from Hungary, four sisters, Elizabeth Fekete Wilburn of Huntington, W. Virginia, Theresa Fekete Tennison of Angleton, TX, Irene Fekete Hager, Eleanor Fekete Beregi and Helen Fekete Nyeki, and five brothers, Joseph Fekete, Alexander Fekete, Frank Fekete and Irving Fekete all of Albany, LA and Everett Fekete of Gonzales, LA. He was also preceded in death by infant great grandson Angel McCaully. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carmella Greco Fekete, four children, Gregory (Cynthia) of Mandeville, LA, Timothy Patrick of Hammond, LA, Julie (Nicholas) Poulos of St. Louis, MO and Mary Joe (Dale) Hollon of Houston, TX, nine grandchildren Nicole (fiancé Dustin Pickering) and Casey Fekete of Mandeville, LA Joseph Gibert of St. Louis, MO, Neil (Linda) of San Antonio, TX, Catherine and Mary Ann McCaully and Michael, Robert and David Hollon of Houston, TX, and four great grandchildren, Luna, Alma, Sebastian and Augustine McCaully all of San Antonio, TX. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401 on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. A Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, 14450 Hwy 442, Tickfaw, Louisiana 70466 on Monday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Tickfaw Catholic Cemetery in Tickfaw, Louisiana. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.