1/1
Julius Thomas Lott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julius Thomas Lott, a resident of Walker, LA, passed away at his home early Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 95. At the age of 17, Julius joined the U. S. Navy. He returned as a highly decorated veteran having served as a corpsman, who during World War II, was assigned to the U.S Marine Corps at the invasion of Iwo Jima. He was a true patriot and believed in God, family, and country. Upon returning from the military, Julius married his life long sweetheart "Billie". He retired from the Ideal Cement Company in Baton Rouge where he worked as a locomotive operator for the plant. Julius had many interests in life. He loved music. He taught himself to play the guitar and was even invited to play and sing on the radio with a friend. Gardening was a great love as he grew some of the most delicious tomatoes, corn, and squash one could eat. Construction projects made him happy and he was known by his family as Mr. Fix It. In addition, he loved to fish, hunt, and eat his wife's fine cooking. Julius and his sweetheart love to travel, and they went all over the United States from the Grand Canyon to Niagara Falls, which was the place they always wanted to visit. He had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. Julius will be greatly missed by everyone, family and friends. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Livingston on Saturday, July 18, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Louis Harrell. Burial will follow in the Earl Lott Family Cemetery. He is survived by son, Thomas Lott and wife Shanna; three daughters, Doris Lott, Sandra Lott Gardiner and husband Jerry, and Faye Lott; five grandchildren, Joyelle Silverblatt and husband Mike, Sgt. Loran "Mickey" Lott and wife Kennedy, William Gardiner and wife Kyra, Amy Vazquez and husband Jose, and Angel McGough; nine great-grandchildren; and a great great-granddaughter lovingly expected soon; brothers, Charles Lott and wife Velma, Earl Lott, Wayne Lott and wife JoAnn, and Dennis Lott and wife Darlene; sister, Carolyn Lott; and numerous nieces and nephews; and his WWII Navy buddy for over 70 years, Leslie Briggs, in Chouteau, OK. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Alice "Billie" Lott; parents, Hines and Ruth Lobell Lott; brothers, Alfred Lott, James Lott, and Edgar Lott and wife Janice; and sister, Ruby Harrell. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Service
02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved