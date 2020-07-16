Julius Thomas Lott, a resident of Walker, LA, passed away at his home early Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 95. At the age of 17, Julius joined the U. S. Navy. He returned as a highly decorated veteran having served as a corpsman, who during World War II, was assigned to the U.S Marine Corps at the invasion of Iwo Jima. He was a true patriot and believed in God, family, and country. Upon returning from the military, Julius married his life long sweetheart "Billie". He retired from the Ideal Cement Company in Baton Rouge where he worked as a locomotive operator for the plant. Julius had many interests in life. He loved music. He taught himself to play the guitar and was even invited to play and sing on the radio with a friend. Gardening was a great love as he grew some of the most delicious tomatoes, corn, and squash one could eat. Construction projects made him happy and he was known by his family as Mr. Fix It. In addition, he loved to fish, hunt, and eat his wife's fine cooking. Julius and his sweetheart love to travel, and they went all over the United States from the Grand Canyon to Niagara Falls, which was the place they always wanted to visit. He had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. Julius will be greatly missed by everyone, family and friends. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Livingston on Saturday, July 18, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Louis Harrell. Burial will follow in the Earl Lott Family Cemetery. He is survived by son, Thomas Lott and wife Shanna; three daughters, Doris Lott, Sandra Lott Gardiner and husband Jerry, and Faye Lott; five grandchildren, Joyelle Silverblatt and husband Mike, Sgt. Loran "Mickey" Lott and wife Kennedy, William Gardiner and wife Kyra, Amy Vazquez and husband Jose, and Angel McGough; nine great-grandchildren; and a great great-granddaughter lovingly expected soon; brothers, Charles Lott and wife Velma, Earl Lott, Wayne Lott and wife JoAnn, and Dennis Lott and wife Darlene; sister, Carolyn Lott; and numerous nieces and nephews; and his WWII Navy buddy for over 70 years, Leslie Briggs, in Chouteau, OK. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Alice "Billie" Lott; parents, Hines and Ruth Lobell Lott; brothers, Alfred Lott, James Lott, and Edgar Lott and wife Janice; and sister, Ruby Harrell. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.