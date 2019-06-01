Mrs. June Bookter Boucher, 97, of Baton Rouge passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Boucher was a longtime member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Boucher and her loving sister, Lena Cabler. She is survived by her two children, Barbara B. Lewis (Richard) and Robert W. Boucher (Darlene); two grandchildren, Karen Lewis and Steven Lewis (Carol); three great-grandchildren, Austin, Zoe and Gavin and numerous other family members and friends, especially Patricia Byrd and Jerry Hornsby. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be at 12:00 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 6, 2019